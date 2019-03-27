RCMP Investigate Pictou Break-In

The Pictou County District RCMP is asking for the public’s help regarding a recent break-in. Police say it occurred at an unoccupied building on Patterson Street in Pictou.

Police say they were alerted of the break-in last Friday morning. Police say entry was gained to the building by breaking the glass on the rear doors. Several other windows inside the building were also broken.

If you witnessed the incident or have information about the crime, call the RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS.