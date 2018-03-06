RCMP Investigate Racist Graffiti at East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy

Antigonish District RCMP are investigating racist graffiti left on the exterior of East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy.

RCMP say officers were contacted last evening around 9 o’clock. Initial investigation has concluded the suspects painted the graffiti between 8 and 9 last night.

Police have also obtained video surveillance of the area. RCMP say the words painted on the school are both racially and culturally insensitive. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP.