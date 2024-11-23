RCMP Investigate Serious Crash in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a serious crash following a flight from police in Pine Tree.

On November 20, at approximately 9:50 p.m., RCMP officers responded to several reports of a suspected impaired driver who may be in possession of a firearm. Investigators learned that a man in a Dodge truck was driving erratically along Highway 4 and had pulled into the carpool lot off Exit 27.

When RCMP officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle fled on Highway 4, where a traffic stop was attempted; the driver failed to pull over and fled. A short time later, officers located the truck on its roof in the ditch along Highway 4.

The 47-year-old driver was transported to hospital by EHS with life-threatening injuries. During a search of the vehicle, a shotgun was located and seized

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene of the crash; the investigation is ongoing.