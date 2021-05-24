RCMP Investigate Shooting in Pictou

RCMP day one man was injured in a shooting early this morning in the town of Pictou. Police say shortly before 12:30 a.m. officers were called to the shooting at commercial lodging in the town. A 32-year-old man incurred non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. Police say in a release it’s believed the parties are known to each other. Police have a heavy presence in the community as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Pictou District RCMP at902-485-4333.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 tips app.