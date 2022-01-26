RCMP Investigate Shots Fired at a Vessel In Richmond County

Richmond County District RCMP is investigating an incident of shots fired at a vessel in Lennox Passage near Martinique.

On December 8, 2021, police responded to a complaint of shots fired at a vessel that was travelling in Lennox Passage. The vessel was near the Lennox Passage Provincial Park when four shots were fired from land towards the boat and entered the water just off the vessel’s bow. No one was injured during this incident.

Police have been investigating this incident since it was reported and continue to gather evidence and information.

Richmond County District RCMP are asking that anyone with information contact them at 902-535-2002. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.