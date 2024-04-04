RCMP Investigate Shots Fired in Aulds Cove; one man injured

Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating shots fired that left one man injured in Aulds Cove.

On April 3 at approximately 5:50 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP, with the assistance of Inverness County District RCMP, the Antigonish-Guysborough Street Crime Enforcement Unit, RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Forensic Identification Services and EHS responded to a report of shots fired at a residence on Highway 4.

Upon arrival on scene, officers located a 37-year-old Askilton man, outside of the residence, with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. An officer rendered first aid to the injured man while the other officers entered the residence to ensure no one else was injured.

The man was transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators believe the incident was targeted in nature and that there’s no risk to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.