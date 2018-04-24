RCMP Investigate Single Vehicle Crash in Pictou County

Pictou County RCMP say one person has been taken to hospital following a single vehicle crash on Highway 104 at Salt Springs. Police say the crash occurred around 8 o’clock last night on the eastbound lanes of the 104. Police say the car left the roadway between Exits 18 and 19. Police say the driver, the lone person in the car, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and later transported via EHS LifeFlight for further treatment.

Traffic was closed between Exits 18 and 19 from the time of the crash until 11 this morning. An RCMP collision analyst was at the scene to examine it for evidence. The cause of the collision is being investigated.