RCMP investigate Sinking of a Boat at a Wharf in Canso

Guysborough RCMP are investigating the sinking of a boat at a wharf in Canso.

RCMP public information officer Cpl. Chris Marshall said on November 26, Guysborough County District RCMP received a report of a boat sunk at Tickle Wharf. He said the RCMP received a referral from Fisheries and Oceans Canada and they have contacted the owner of the boat.

Police are investigating the situation, with Marshall noting it is still early so they can’t say if the sinking was accidental or the result of criminality