RCMP Investigate Stabbing in a Motel Room in The Town of Pictou

The RCMP is investigating a stabbing at a motel in the Town of Pictou.

Police were called to the scene on West River Road shortly after 5:30 Tuesday evening, where they found a man stabbed inside a motel room. The 28-year-old Nova Scotia man sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by EHS.

RCMP say information and evidence gathered at the scene indicates prior to the incident, two men and a woman where seen entering the motel room. Moments later, one of the two men was seen fleeing from the area.

Police believe the incident was targeted and the man who fled is responsible for the stabbing.

RCMP have released three photos of people who may have been involved or witnessed the event.

Anyone with information on this incident or who can identify the three individuals is asked to call the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333.