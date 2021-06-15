RCMP Investigate Stabbing in Pictou Landing First Nation

Pictou District RCMP are investigating a stabbing that occurred over the weekend in Pictou Landing First Nation.

Police were called to the scene at around 11 p.m. Saturday night. RCMP found three men with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims was taken to hospital by EHS.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects are known to the victims, and this is not considered a random act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.