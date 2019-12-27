RCMP Investigate the death of a Man on a Pictou County Highway

Local RCMP are investigating after locating a deceased man on the side of the road in Pictou County.

Just after 11 a.m. yesterday, Pictou County District RCMP responded to a call of a deceased man located at the roadside of Meiklefield Rd. The 39-year-old man’s overturned vehicle was located nearby. Police don’t believe the death to be suspicious.

Pictou County District RCMP and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Service are investigating the circumstances of the death and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.