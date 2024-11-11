RCMP Investigate the Discovery of Human Remains in a Burned Vehicle in Pictou County

The RCMP’s Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is investigating after human remains were found in a burned vehicle on MacLean Road in Greenhill, Pictou County.

On Saturday afternoon, at around 2:10, Pictou County District RCMP were called to the scene after hearing a report of an abandoned, burned car. A body was found inside the vehicle. RCMP say the circumstances around this incident are considered suspicious.

Assisting in the investigation are the Pictou County District RCMP, Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, the RCMP’s Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Fire Marshall and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service. Police say there’s no evidence at this time to suggest any risk to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 and reference file number 2024-1655384. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crimestoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.