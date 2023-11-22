RCMP Investigate the Suspicious Disappearance of a Woman in Big Bras D’Or

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the suspicious disappearance of a woman in Big Bras D’Or.

On November 22, 2023, Victoria County District RCMP responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home on Old Route 5 in Big Bras D’Or. RCMP officers learned that Natasha Leroy, 48, had disappeared and, the circumstances around her disappearance were suspicious. The home on Old Route 5 was secured by RCMP and Cape Breton Regional Police officers.

Over the last several days, Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime, working in partnership with the Cape Breton Regional Police Major Crime Unit, has been gathering information and evidence as part of the investigation. A search warrant is currently being executed at the home on Old Route 5.

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit is in contact with Natasha’s family and supports are being offered.

The investigation is continuing and is being supported by the Cape Breton Regional Police Service, RCMP Forensic Identification Services, the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Victoria County District RCMP Unit.

The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact them at 902-896-5060. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.