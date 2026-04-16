RCMP Investigate the Theft of Dozens of Vases from a Cemetery

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating the theft of dozens of vases from headstones in a cemetery in Sylvester.

On April 4, officers responded to a report of multiple metal vases removed from headstone mountings. Investigators attended the cemetery on Alma Road and believe that over 60 vases were stolen sometime between March 21 and April 4.Staff at the cemetery have confirmed that the vases were not removed by employees during maintenance or other upkeep.

To report a missing item believed to be associated to this investigation, please contact Pictou County District RCMP and reference file number 2026-434921.