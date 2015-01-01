RCMP Investigate the theft of Firearms in Port Hawkesbury

The Inverness County District RCMP is investigating the theft of firearms from a home on Crandall Road in Port Hawkesbury. Police say one rifle, two revolvers and a pistol were stolen. RCMP Forensic Identification Services are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 TIPS App.