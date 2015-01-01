RCMP Investigate Two Collisions in Inverness County, including a fatal Snowmobile Crash

Inverness County District RCMP are investigating two crashes on Friday, one of them fatal.

Police say at 10:15 a.m. Friday, officers along with fire department and EHS personnel and the local snowmobile club were called to a report of a snowmobile collision on a marked trail near Fielding Road in Margaree Valley. RCMP learned the man operating the snowmobile was on the trail when it struck a tree and came to rest.

The driver, a 48-year-old Inverness man, suffered life-threating injuries and was taken to the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital and then transferred to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish by EHS where he later died.

At 9:10 Friday evening, RCMP and EHS personnel were called to a single vehicle crash on Highway 105 in Lexington, near Port Hastings where a tractor trailer jackknifed, blocking lanes in both directions. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Ontario man wasn’t hurt.

Investigators believe weather may been a factor in the crash.