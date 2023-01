At approximately 9:05 p.m. yesterday evening, Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of two vehicle collision on Hwy. 104 in Havre Boucher. RCMP officers learned that a transport truck was heading west and a car was heading east, when they collided.

The driver of the transport truck suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police are waiting for confirmation of the status of the driver of the car.

That section of Highway 104 re-opened this afternoon.