RCMP Investigate Vehicle Thefts, break and enters, and Thefts from Vehicles

Pictou County District RCMP are investigating several vehicle thefts, break and enters, and thefts from vehicles Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Police say the incidents occurred in multiple communities around Pictou County. If you are a victim, or have information on who is responsible, contact Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pictou County District RCMP reminds residents to remove keys and valuables from vehicles and ensure doors are locked.

RCMP also urge residents to call the police to report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood.