RCMP Investigating a Break-in at a Whycocomagh Business

Inverness County District RCMP say five firearms have been recovered and four are missing following a break-in into a business in Whycocomagh.

Police say on Wednesday, just before midnight, officers responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 9000-block of Highway 105. Multiple firearms and ammunition were stolen.

With assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, officers searched the area and recovered five firearms and some ammunition. Four firearms are believed to be missing.

RCMP say initial investigation has identified two people of interest, and request the public’s help in identifying them.

The first is described as a man with wavy, long, dark-coloured hair, and glasses. He was wearing a red hoodie, and grey or camouflage pants.

The second is also a male, approximately 5-foot-8, wearing a black sweater and grey pants.

RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.