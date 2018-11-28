RCMP Investigating a Suspected Drowning in Guysborough County

Guysborough District RCMP say they are investigating a suspected drowning in the area. Police say shortly after 6:30 Monday night, officers responded to a call of a 57-year-old woman found in a lake on West Side Indian Harbour Lake Road. Two men located the woman in the lake and carried her to shore where they performed CPR and called 911. The woman was transported by EHS to St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital in Sherbrooke where she was pronounced dead. The police investigation is continuing
The province's Electoral Boundaries Commission is suggesting four options for re-drawing the province's electoral map. The suggestions come in the commission's interim report released today. https://t.co/z5c3rp3G4g
RCMP say a pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by tractor trailer on the Canso Causeway yesterday. https://t.co/pPthLw0kOL
Electoral Boundaries Commission Offers four Options for Re-d...2:54 pm | Read Full Article
The province’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has filed its interim report. The 84-page document offers four alternatives for re-drawing the province’s electoral map. One suggests 51 electoral districts with minor adjustments to the existing boundaries. The second proposes 55 districts including the four formerly protected electoral districts of Richmond, Argyle, Clare and Preston. The third proposes […]
Pedestrian Struck on the Canso Causeway2:45 pm | Read Full Article
A man struck is in hospital in Halifax after being struck by a tractor trailer. At 5:11 p.m. yesterday, Inverness District RCMP responded to a 911 call on the Canso Causeway, after a pedestrian was struck by a tractor trailer walking on the travel portion of the highway. Police say a 31-year-old male was transported […]
X-Men and X-Women Hockey listed in U Sports Top 10 List11:39 am | Read Full Article
St. FX University’s varsity hockey teams are in the U Sports Top 10 this week. In Men’s Hockey, the X-Men enter the rankings in 10th spot. Two other AUS squads are in the top 10. UNB remains in first, and Saint Mary’s is 6th. In Women’s Hockey, the X-Women are ranked 8th, unchanged from last […]