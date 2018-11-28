RCMP Investigating a Suspected Drowning in Guysborough County

Guysborough District RCMP say they are investigating a suspected drowning in the area. Police say shortly after 6:30 Monday night, officers responded to a call of a 57-year-old woman found in a lake on West Side Indian Harbour Lake Road. Two men located the woman in the lake and carried her to shore where they performed CPR and called 911. The woman was transported by EHS to St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital in Sherbrooke where she was pronounced dead. The police investigation is continuing