RCMP Investigating a Suspicious Death in Upper Big Tracadie

The Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit (MCU) is investigating a suspicious death in Antigonish County.

On May 31 at approximately 8:25 p.m., Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a residential fire in Upper Big Tracadie. After the fire was extinguished, officers found a deceased man nearby on the property.

The investigation is ongoing, led by the Southwest Nova MCU. Investigators are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and the Office of the Fire Marshal. Further information will be shared as it becomes available.

At this time, officers do not believe that this suspicious death is associated to the May 21 homicide in West Arm Tracadie .

Anyone with information that could support this investigation is asked to contact the RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit at 902-365-3120. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.