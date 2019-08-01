RCMP Investigating after Man Was Assaulted with a Machete in Richmond County

Richmond District RCMP are investigating an incident in the Chapel Island area where one man was transported to hospital after being assaulted with a machete.

Police say officers received the call shortly after midnight yesterday. Initial investigation has indicated that three men where socializing, when one man began acting aggressively with the other two. Police say the man swung a bat towards another and missed. Another man heard what was happening and entered the house. Police allege the man swinging the bat then grabbed a machete and then swung it at the man who just came in. The victim suffered an injury to his hand, was treated by EHS personnel and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say they are aware of the identity of the suspect and are working to locate him. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Richmond District RCMP at 902-535-2002 or contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.