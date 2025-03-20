RCMP Investigating an attempted Abduction in Pictou

Pictou County District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest following a suspicious incident that occurred in Pictou.

On Tuesday, at approximately 10 p.m., RCMP officers responded to a report of an attempted abduction in the area of Denoon Street. Investigators learned that an 18-year-old woman was walking home when she was approached by a man who offered her a ride. When the woman declined, the man exited his pickup truck and attempted to grab her. The victim was not physically injured and ran for help.

The man of interest is described as white and in his 60s. At the time of the incident, he had a long white beard and was wearing a camouflage hat with an antlers emblem on the front, a camouflage jacket, and khaki pants.

The vehicle of interest is described as a white Ford extended cab pickup with a black push bar. The truck was heavily rusted, had a very loud exhaust, and had a burned-out passenger headlight.

Anyone with information about this incident, or with security camera footage of the area, is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.