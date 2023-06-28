RCMP Investigating Break-in at a Antigonish County Convenience Store

Antigonish RCMP are investigating a pair of break-ins at a local convenience store .

Sgt. Warren McBeath said between 4 and 5 a.m. on Monday two people broke glass in order to gain entry to a convenience store in St. Andrews, entered the building, and stole a quantity of alcohol. Tuesday morning, also between 4 and 5 a.m., two people gained entry through the same spot and again stole alcohol. McBeath said police suspect it was the same two people.

Police released pictures of the individuals.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.