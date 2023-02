Antigonish County District RCMP is looking for the public’s help in a break-in and mischief

investigation.

On February 11th, around 9 p.m., several travel trailers were damaged on Beech Hill Road. The four persons involved in damaging the travel trailers then broke into a plumbing store.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call 902-863-6500 or CrimeStoppers