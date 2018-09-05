RCMP Investigating Generator Theft

On August 12, 2018, Pictou District RCMP responded to a complaint of a theft of a Kubota generator which was stolen on August 11. It was stolen from a location beside a home on Stellarton’s Trafalgar Rd. It is orange in colour and is valued at approximately $3,000.

The RCMP is continuing its investigation into this incident and is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to call at 902-755-4141 or 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). People can also call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca