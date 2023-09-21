RCMP investigating incidents of Motorists Driving Around Crosswalk Guards while Children Were Crossing the Street

Crossing guards for the Town of Antigonish are reporting incidents of motorists driving around crosswalk guards while children are still crossing the street.

Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath said police received a report of the incidents from the Town of Antigonish. He said officers monitored local crosswalks Wednesday and will continue to do so over the coming days.

Drivers and cyclists must stop and yield the whole roadway at a crosswalk. Failure to do so can result in a charge of $697.50 under the Motor Vehicle Act. Only when pedestrians and crosswalk guards are safe on the sidewalk can drivers and cyclists proceed.