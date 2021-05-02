RCMP Investigating Off-Road Vehicle Crash in Canso

Three people were hurt in an off-road vehicle crash on Water Street in Canso early this morning.

RCMP say at around 12:45 a.m., officers, fire department and EHS were called to the scene and found a damaged ATV and three women laying in a ditch nearby. The driver of the ATV, a 44-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by LifeFlight. The two passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 16-year-old woman, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso.

The ATV has been seized by police and the investigation is ongoing. RCMP say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.