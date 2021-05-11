RCMP Investigating Theft of Catalytic Converters in Richmond County

The Richmond County District RCMP is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a scrap yard on Black River Road in Grande Anse last week. Police say the thefts occurred between last Monday and Tuesday, May 3rd and 4th.

RCMP say the catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from six different vehicles. A saw blade was found near one of the cars.

Local police officers are being assisted by RCMP Forensic Identification Services in their investigation.

If you have information on this incident call the Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.