RCMP Investigating Two Homicides in Pictou County after Human Remains were Found in a Burned Car

RCMP are investigating a pair of homicides following the discovery of human remains.

On November 9 at approximately 2:10 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of an abandoned burned vehicle on MacLean Rd. in Greenhill. Officers located human remains inside the vehicle. The circumstances were considered suspicious and the major crime unit took the lead of the investigation.

The remains were identified as those of 32-year-old Kelly Trask of Truro, and 34-year-old Tyler Meagher of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is assisted by the Pictou County District RCMP, Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit, RCMP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Northeast Nova Major Crime at (902) 896-5060 and reference file number 2024-1655384. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.