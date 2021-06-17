RCMP Investigating Two Recent Thefts in Antigonish County

The Antigonish RCMP is asking for the public’s help in solving several recent thefts.

One involves construction equipment and materials stolen at the Monastery PetroCan. Police

say between 10 o’clock Tuesday night and 6:30 Wednesday morning, thieves gained access to work trailers belonging to the contractors conducting upgrades at the station. Once inside the trailers, RCMP say the thieves took a generator, a ‘jumping jack’ style compactor and some fuel containers. Investigators say the thieves used ATV’s to get to the area next to the trailers and remove the items.

The second theft occured on the evening of May 22nd at Shoppers Drug Mart in Antigonish. Police say two unidentified men entered the store and stole about $700 worth of merchandise. One suspect was seen wearing a white ballcap, a jacket with a fur lined hood and jeans. The second suspect was wearing a white ballcap, a grey jacket with a yellow shirt underneath and jeans.

If you have any information on either incident call the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca