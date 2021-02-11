RCMP Investigating Two Stabbings in Pictou County

Police in Pictou County are investigating two stabbings early yesterday morning in Priestville.

RCMP say shortly before 3 a.m., in responding to a 911 call, RCMP found a 33-year-old man from Westville next to his car with stab wounds. At 3:25 a.m., a second man, a 30-year-old from Trenton, arrived at New Glasgow Regional Police headquarters to report he had been stabbed. Both men were transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say an investigation has revealed that both men were stabbed in Priestville at the same location by an unknown man.