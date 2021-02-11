RCMP Investigating Two Stabbings in Pictou County

Police in Pictou County are investigating two stabbings early yesterday morning in Priestville.
RCMP say shortly before 3 a.m., in responding to a 911 call, RCMP found a 33-year-old man from Westville next to his car with stab wounds. At 3:25 a.m., a second man, a 30-year-old from Trenton, arrived at New Glasgow Regional Police headquarters to report he had been stabbed. Both men were transported to hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP say an investigation has revealed that both men were stabbed in Priestville at the same location by an unknown man.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP at 902-755-4141. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a secure web time at www.crimestopers.ns.ca or use the P3 tips app.