RCMP investigation Break-in at Church at Giants Lake

Guysborough County District RCMP is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of a break-in

at a church on Narrow Lake Road in Giants Lake.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between midnight on May 13th and 12:45 p.m. on May 17th. Thieves gained access to the church by damaging the back door. During the break-in a four foot statue of Saint Theresa was stolen.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Guysborough County District RCMP at 902-533-3801. Should you to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.