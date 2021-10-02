RCMP Investigation Fatal Collision in Judique

RCMP say one man has died in a fatal collision in Judique, Inverness County.

Police were called to the scene on Highway 19 around 8 Saturday morning following a report of a dead man on the side of the road.

Officers discovered debris from a vehicle near the deceased. A preliminary investigation has concluded that a vehicle collided with the man, a 45-year-old from Inverness County.

A collision reconstructionist was at the site, an investigation is ongoing.

Highway 19 was closed for several hours while police investigated.