RCMP Issue Summary Offence Tickets After Inspecting Two Cannabis Storefronts in Whycocomagh and Eskasoni

Nova Scotia RCMP say officers issued two summary offence tickets following inspections at two cannabis storefronts last week. One was on Highway 105 in Whycocomagh and the other on Shore Road in Eskasoni. The inspections were held last Friday and Saturday

RCMP say a variety of cannabis products were seized. In Whycocomagh, RCMP also seized hundreds of cannabis items that had been packaged to look like candy, potato chips, cookies, chocolate bars and cereal.

A person at each storefront was charged under the Cannabis Control Act for operating a store that sells cannabis. The individuals were also given appearance notices under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act involving illegal tobacco.

Police also visited six other storefronts that were closed for business; four in Potlotek, one in Pictou Landing and one in Paqtnkek.