RCMP Issue Summary Offence Tickets after Officers Inspect Five Cannabis Storefronts

Nova Scotia RCMP issued six summary offence tickets following inspections at five cannabis storefronts last week.

On March 3, under the authority of the provincial Cannabis Control Act, RCMP officers conducted inspections at cannabis storefronts in Eskasoni, Potlotek, Paq’tnkek, Waycobah, and Conway.

During the inspections, officers seized quantities of cannabis, hash, shatter, and various tobacco and nicotine products. Investigators are continuing to inventory the seized items.

Police allege some of the cannabis seized was packaged to resemble everyday consumer products such as candy, adding this packaging is illegal and increases the risk that children could accidentally consume the cannabis.

Police charged six people present at the storefronts for operating a store that sells cannabis; the amounts of the tickets will be determined in court. Three individuals received appearance notices for offences under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act involving illegal tobacco. The investigations, which were assisted by the Department of Service Nova Scotia’s Alcohol, Gaming, Fuel and Tobacco Division, remain ongoing.