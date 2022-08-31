RCMP lay additional charges of Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference, Sexual Exploitation and Indecent Assault in connection with Historical Incidents in Plymouth

Pictou County District RCMP charged a man with additional sexual offences in relation to historical incidents in Plymouth.

On June 20th, Pictou County District RCMP received a complaint of a sexual assault that occurred at an equestrian facility in Plymouth. As a result, RCMP officers arrested and charged a 68-year-old Plymouth man.

Following publication of those charges, on June 22nd, a second victim came forward to report a sexual assault involving the same man. Over the coming weeks, a further six victims came forward to report incidents that occurred between 1976 and 2021.

On August 26, Pictou Country District RCMP charged Herbert Allison Best with an additional seven counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, four counts of sexual exploitation, and one count of indecent assault.

Best was released on additional conditions, including that he is not to have contact with any of the victims.

Best will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on September 2nd at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing and includes the assistance of the General Investigation Section of the Pictou County District RCMP.