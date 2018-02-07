RCMP lay charge from Fatal Collision in Pictou County in 2016

Posted at 1:16 pm on February 7, 2018 | Filed Under: News

Pictou County RCMP have laid a charge in connection with a fatal collision that occurred more than a year ago.

On December 7, 2016, a dump truck collided with a small car at the intersection of Abercrombie Road and the Trenton Connector. The driver of the car, an 85-year-old woman, died at the scene.

RCMP have charged the driver of the dump truck, 72-year-old Foster Leroy Hoar, with Dangerous Driving Causing Death. He’s to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on March 5th.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page