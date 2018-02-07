RCMP lay charge from Fatal Collision in Pictou County in 2016

Pictou County RCMP have laid a charge in connection with a fatal collision that occurred more than a year ago.

On December 7, 2016, a dump truck collided with a small car at the intersection of Abercrombie Road and the Trenton Connector. The driver of the car, an 85-year-old woman, died at the scene.

RCMP have charged the driver of the dump truck, 72-year-old Foster Leroy Hoar, with Dangerous Driving Causing Death. He’s to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on March 5th.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.