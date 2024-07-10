RCMP Lay Charges following a Break-In to a Whycocomagh Business

Inverness County District RCMP charged two people in relation to a break and enter at a business in Whycocomagh.

On June 26, just before midnight, Inverness County District RCMP responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 9000-block of Highway 105.

Upon arriving at the scene officers determined the business had been broken into and multiple firearms and ammunition had been stolen.

With the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, officers searched the area and recovered five firearms and some ammunition. Four firearms are still believed to be missing.

Through the investigation, officers identified two people of interest, and on June 30 executed a search warrant at a home in Waycobah where a 14-year-old youth was arrested. The youth faces several charges including a number counts relating to weapons and firearms as well and theft and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The youth has been released on conditions pending their next court appearance.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Colby Paul of Waycobah, also faces a number of weapons and theft related charges. Paul was arrested on July 9.