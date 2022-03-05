RCMP lay charges following a Physical Altercation in Guysborough County

Guysborough County District RCMP charged a man after a physical altercation in Fishermans Harbour.

On March 2, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police responded to a report of an unconscious man laying on the side of Fishermans Harbour Road, suffering from injuries consistent with having been assaulted. When police arrived, the 31-year-old Port Bickerton man was not breathing and was unconscious. A 46-year-old Fishermans Harbour man, was administering first aid to the victim and an RCMP member began CPR. The victim was successfully revived and EHS arrived a short time later to take over medical. The victim later arrived at hospital via ambulance.

Police determined that the victim had been in a physical altercation with a 29-year-old Port Hastings man at a home in Fishermans Harbour prior to being located by police. Police attended a home in Port Bickerton and arrested the 29-year-old man. Police transported the man to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment and held him in custody overnight.

Brandon Trent Aylward, 29, of Port Hastings, faces charges of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order (2 counts). Aylward was remanded into custody and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on March 9.