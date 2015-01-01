RCMP Lay Charges following Armed Robbery in November

Police have charged a man following a robbery late last month.

Police in Pictou County received a report of a robbery on November 24th, in Salt Springs. The investigation revealed that a man had made plans to buy tools at exit 19 in Salt Springs. The man selling the tools, known to the buyer, brandished a gun during the road side transaction and demanded the buyer get out of his vehicle. The seller then took off with the buyer’s vehicle.

A short time after the robbery, Westville Police Service observed the suspect vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Acadia Avenue before crashing. The driver fled on foot.

On December 5th, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Pictou County District RCMP, Stellarton Police Service, Westville Police Service, New Glasgow Police Service, RCMP Synthetic Drug Unit, and RCMP Police Dog Services, located the man’s vehicle at a residence in Stellarton. The man fled on foot before officers pursued and apprehended the man on Foord Street.

Forty-year-old Darren Brent Snell faces charges of robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000, resisting a peace officer, and possession contrary to court order. Snell was remanded into custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court today (Friday).