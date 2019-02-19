RCMP Lay Charges from a Serious January Assault in Pictou County

Pictou District RCMP say charges have been laid from a serious assault at a home on Merigomish Road in Linacy.

RCMP were called to the scene on January 28th.

Police say a 17-year old male was found inside the home and had sustained serious head and facial injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance. Police say a suspect, 23-year-old James Kirk Sim of Thorburn was later arrested for the incident and has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Uttering Threats and Assault. Sim is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on April 8. The victim remains in hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation.