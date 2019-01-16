RCMP Lay Charges from Cheticamp Break-ins

RCMP arrested a 52-year-old Chéticamp man in relation a break and enter at a restaurant discovered early Monday morning.

During the investigation, RCMP determined the same suspect committed two other break-ins. One occurred on January 12 at the same restaurant, and the other on December 27 at a nearby restaurant. In all three cases, the suspect broke a window, entered the building when it was closed, and stole alcohol. The damage caused is estimated to be in the thousands of dollars. The investigation is ongoing.

The suspect was arrested on January 14 at a residence in Chéticamp. Police also searched a home and recovered evidence, later that day. The suspect was released from custody following the arrest and he was placed on conditions.

The suspect is scheduled to attend Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on February 19.