RCMP Lay Charges in Connection with a Fatal Collision on Highway 104 in Antigonish County

Antigonish County District RCMP has arrested a man and a youth after a fatal collision on Highway 104.

On November 1 at approximately 9:50 p.m., RCMP officers, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a collision on Highway 104 near Dagger Woods Road and Pomquet Monks Head Road. Officers learned a collision had occurred between an SUV and a large farm vehicle or construction vehicle.

The four occupants of the SUV, a Toyota Rav 4, were transported to hospital by EHS. One passenger, a youth, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The other vehicle involved was confirmed to be a farm vehicle. Through the investigation, officers determined it was driven by a youth. The vehicle did not remain at the scene but was located shortly afterwards.

Antigonish County District RCMP has arrested a 41-year-old man and a youth, both from Afton, in relation to the collision. The two will face charges of Failing to Stop After Accident Resulting in Death. The man is also charged with Obstructing Justice. They are scheduled to appear at Antigonish Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Antigonish County District RCMP thanks the public for offering tips and assisting with this investigation.