RCMP Lay Charges in Connection with an Assault in Whycocomagh

Inverness County District RCMP charged a man with multiple offences after investigating an aggravated assault in Whycocomagh.

On Monday morning at approximately 4 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of an assault that occurred on Dianne’s Lane. RCMP officers learned that two men were involved in an altercation when one man assaulted the other with a knife.

The 30-year-old victim, who’s known to the suspect, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

On Tuesday, RCMP officers arrested 29-year-old Hobie Dwayne Dennis of Waycobah. Dennis faces two counts of assault, and one count each of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and enter with intent, uttering threats, and mischief.

Dennis was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.