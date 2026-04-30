RCMP lay Charges in Connection with Damage to Police Vehicles and Missing RCMP Property in Potlotek

On April 2, Northeast Nova RCMP launched an investigation after an incident involving damage to police vehicles and RCMP property going missing.

Officers searched a cannabis storefront in the 12000 block of Highway 4, which resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of cannabis products. A group of protestors then gathered in the community and blocked the roadway. In the interest of public safety, officers who were still at the storefront cleared their vehicles of service weapons and exited the area on foot.

The RCMP vehicles recovered in Potlotek on April 3 sustained damage, and three sets of hard body armour were missing.

As part of the ongoing investigation, RCMP officers executed four search warrants to obtain video footage related to the incident and to recover a floor jack and other items. Officers also seized a loaded SKS rifle with a high-capacity magazine and a shotgun at a residence; neither firearm is an RCMP-issued weapon.

Four individuals face charges related to the investigation.

46-year-old Jonathan Lindsay Paul of Membertou, is charged with six counts of Mischief Over $5,000, 24 counts of Mischief, and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

33-year-old Maurice Ellery Francis of Potlotek, is charged with Mischief Under $5,000

30-year-old Evan Michael Johnson of Potlotek, is charged with Mischief Under $5,000

19-year-old Shamus Daniel Stone of River Bourgeois, is charged with Mischief Under $5,000

All four men were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 11. The three sets of RCMP hard body armour taken from the vehicles remain outstanding. The investigation is ongoing.