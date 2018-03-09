RCMP Lay Charges in Connection with Racist Graffiti Painted at an Antigonish County School

Antigonish RCMP say officers have arrested a 17-year-old male youth after racist graffiti was painted at a school in Monastery earlier this week. Police say the youth has been charged with Public Incitement of Hatred and four counts of Mischief. He has been released on conditions and will appear in Youth Court at a later date.

On Monday night, grafitti was painted on a school bus, the East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy and a sign near the school. Police say the graffiti was racially and culturally insensitive and included profanity and derogatory comments about both Indigenous people and the African Nova Scotia Community.

Police are continuing to investigate. If you have any information on this incident, call the RCMP at (902) 447-2525 or 1-800-803-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS