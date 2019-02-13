RCMP lay Charges in Port Hawkesbury Theft

RCMP have arrested three men in relation to a theft in Port Hawkesbury.

On February 6, The RCMP’s Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit and members of Port Hawkesbury RCMP searched a home in relation to a convenience store theft which occurred on February 4.

Surveillance footage shows a man taking approximately $140 worth of grocery items from the store. Police later got a warrant to search a home in West Bay Road. Police state several of the stolen items were found after entering the home.

Police arrested three men in relation to the incident and seized a vehicle due to its involvement in the incident. The three men appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on February 6.

48-year-old Douglas Michael Gale of Sugar Camp, 42-year-old Trevor Cecil Landry of Port Hawkesbury and 28-year-old Travis Austin Timmons of River Bourgeois all face a charge of Theft Under $5,000. Gale faces and additional charge of Breach of Probation.

The investigation is ongoing.