RCMP lay charges in Sexual Assault in Antigonish

The RCMP have released a statement regarding a sexual assault that was reported to have occured early on January 6th. Antigonish RCMP are currently investigating a sexual assault that occured at a residence on Fairview St, where a woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by the male passenger of a vehicle after being offered a ride home.

The RCMP were able to locate the truck and the male suspect was arrested. He has been released, and faces charges of: Assault, Sexual Assault, and Uttering Threats. The 49-year-old man from Antigonish is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on March 21