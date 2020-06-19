RCMP lay Child Pornography Charges against Waycobah Man

A Waycobah man faces child pornography charges following the search of a home this week.

On June 18, the RCMP’s ICE Unit along with members of the Inverness District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, General Duty, and the RCMP Digital Forensic Services conducted a search in a Waycobah home after a social media application notified law enforcement of child pornography being shared on their service.

Following the search, police charged Wayne Thomas Prosper, 43, of Waycobah, with transmitting child porn, accessing child porn, and two counts of possessing child porn, and access

Police released Prosper was released from custody on strict conditions and he is set to appear in court on October 7, 2020.